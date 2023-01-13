Gainesville city leaders prioritize safer bike lanes after two cyclists were killed in hit-and-run incidents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville city leaders are weighing in on the recent hit-and-run incidents killing two cyclists in the past two months. The new Gainesville city commissioners are prioritizing safer bike lanes to prevent further tragedies.

“It’s a tragedy what happened, I’m a cyclist myself and I bicycle almost everywhere. I fear what the future will hold for folks like us,” said city commissioner Bryan Eastman. “It’s been shown to improve safety by a whole lot but to also make people feel safer. It’s that not just for folks that are recreational riders, it’s so that elderly people, young children and so everyone can feel safe on our streets.”

They announced the safer bike lanes project days before 29-year-old Margaret Walker hit and killed a cyclist and left the scene. Gainesville police are still investigating another deadly hit-and-run incident that happened last week behind the Kohls on Archer road.

“It’s going to be mandated that for our high speed, high traffic roads, we’re going to have protected bike lanes that fully protect cyclists from cars. And for medium traffic, medium speed roads, they’ll be bike lanes so that we’ll have a fully built out network that will allow people to safely get to where they need to go on a bicycle,” said Eastman.

Roger pierce says he’s been cycling for more than 30 years. He says there’s nothing wrong with the current bike lanes but cyclists and drivers need more road safety education.

“I’m generally fine with the bike lanes we have in Gainesville right at the moment,” said Pierce. “Be aware of your surroundings and what’s going on if you have to ride in the dark on a road that doesn’t have a bike lane, you really should be lit up like a Christmas tree but even that wouldn’t help you with a drunk driver.”

Commissioners said they hope to begin adding some improved bike lanes this year and that some bike lanes have already been implemented in certain parts of the city.

