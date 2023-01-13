GFWC Williston Women’s Club hosts tenth annual ‘Drop Your Drawers’ sock and underwear drive

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs is hosting their 10thannual ‘Drop Your Drawers’ sock and underwear drive.

The drive aims to collect underwear products for children who are pre-k aged through 12th grade in Levy County.

Items they need include: new boys underwear, new sports bras, new undershirts for girls and boys, new socks for girls and boys, feminine hygiene products, deodorant, and toothpaste.

They began accepting donations in November and will continue accepting until January 20.

Their greatest need is for boys socks and underwear items because of a large donation of ladies underwear.

The organizer of the event, Donna Provau, says many of the women’s club’s projects benefit children and families.

“We’ve been reaching out to the community and we’ve been collecting for 10 years now and donating to all the schools within Levy County. We’ve gone to Cedar Key, Chiefland, Bronson, and Williston schools, and there is a day care also in Williston that we’ve donated to.”

Donations will be delivered a week after the drive ends and will go to schools in Yankeetown, Inglis, Cedar Key, Chiefland, Bronson, and Williston.

In years past, the drive generally brings in around $3,000 worth of collections.

To make a donation, drop off items at the First United Methodist Church of Williston or contact any GFWC Williston member.

For more information on donating, click HERE.

