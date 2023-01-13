“He deserves the worst punishment possible”: Jurors recommend the death penalty to Michael Wayne Jones for killing his wife and four children

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Michael Wayne Jones pleaded guilty to murdering his wife Casei Jones with a baseball bat and strangling and drowning four of her children in Summerfield in 2019.

One of the children was just a year old. A jury unanimously recommended the death penalty.

“He looked tired and sad to me the testimony has already come out in the trial on how much remorse he has after his reflection on what he has done and that was one of the reasons he plead guilty,” said Jones’ attorney John Spivey.

The defense tried to convince jurors that jones was mentally ill and was abused as a child, but they still gave him death.

Resident Jordan Edgerton gave his thoughts on who should choose the punishment.

“I think it should be up to the family members of the deceased to decide if they want to see this man put to death or if they want to know he’s rotting away.”

State prosecutors Rich Buxman and Amy Berndt sent us a statement saying:

“We truly appreciate the jurors’ time, effort, and devotion, especially over the holidays. That took a lot out of them and we appreciate that.”

Spivey said he knew it was a difficult case due to the seriousness of the crimes.

“It’s a very sad case. I’m sad for Michael, I’m sad for the victim’s family it’s just a tragedy and a horror all the way around.”

Next will be a Spencer hearing, that’s where the defense will try to appeal the decision by providing evidence to the judge that the jury didn’t see directly.

It will be up to judge Anthony Tatti to sentence Jones.

