High school football coach on leave for allegedly putting players through strenuous workout

A high school coach has been put on leave after players reportedly required medical attention after a strenuous workout. (Source: WFAA, ROCKWALL-HEATH HIGH SCHOOL, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HEATH, Texas (WFAA) - A high school football coach in Texas has been put on administrative leave after a number of players reportedly required medical attention after a strenuous workout last week.

Rockwall-Heath High School, near Dallas, sent out a letter this week confirming multiple football players were hospitalized or needed medical care after an off-season workout led by coach John Harrell.

Harrell allegedly forced the athletes to do more than 300 push-ups in an hour.

Some participants reportedly were diagnosed with rhabdo, a serious condition that can even be fatal, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

According to the CDC, the condition involves damaged muscle tissue releasing proteins into a person’s bloodstream.

However, at least one of the players has come to the coach’s defense.

Junior Brady Luff said no one was forced to do the workout and that it was nothing out of the ordinary. He said the players were free to take breaks and drink water as needed.

The high school said it has hired a third party to investigate the incident.

Coach Harrell did not immediately comment regarding the situation.

