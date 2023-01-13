Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville returns for three consecutive weekends

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Visitors to this weekend’s Hoggetowne Medieval Faire will be able to step back in time.

The city of Gainesville’s popular annual fair returns this Saturday and Sunday along Southwest Archer Road, located west of I75.

The event will be held on three consecutive weekends and activities include falconry shows, battles on a living chess board, and jousting knights on horseback.

