H.S. Girls Hoops: West Port, Newberry continue impressive play

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry girls basketball team has a freshman to keep an eye on in the future. The Panthers (16-3) strong second half led to a 56-46 win over stout Oak Hall (10-5) and ended the Eagles’ three game winning streak. Newberry grabbed its sixth win in a row.

In the third quarter, the Eagles rallied and grabbed the lead, 32-31. Eagles senior Kate Pickens and Panthers freshman Brandy Whitfield were in lockstep from the tip-off. However, Whitfield went off in the second half as she led the way with a 18-point performance. The Panthers regained the lead and did not give it up for the rest of the game. Pickens led the Eagles with 14 points.

The Panthers hit the road against Williston and Bronson in the next two game, while the Eagles will be on the road for four of their final six games.

Elsewhere, the West Port girls improved to 14-3 by holding off Buchholz, 42-30. The Wolf Pack led by as many as 18 in the first half, but the Bobcats showed fight, clawing back to witin six in the third quarfter before faltering.

Mileyka Mercado’s 12 points led the Pack, who face Tampa Bay Tech in a tournament on Saturday. Jamison Cardwell tallied 17 in the loss for the Bobcats (5-6), who take on P.K. Yonge on Friday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.