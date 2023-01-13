The lawsuit filed by the Desantis administration will not be dismissed

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge will not dismiss a lawsuit filed by the DeSantis administration after the state flew about 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts.

The ruling set the stage for a full hearing in the constitutional challenge filed by a democratic state senator.

The lawsuit contends that part of this year’s budget used to pay for the flights violated the Florida constitution.

“The governor has said ‘I intend to spend the entire 12 million dollars’ and the CFO has recently just said ‘I am going to sign these checks because we are going to stick it to the federal government’,” said Attorney for Plaintiff, Mark Herron.

Lawmakers included 12 million dollars in the state budget for the department of transportation to carry out the program to transport people in the country illegally out of the state.

