Marion County 8th grader arrested for posting school shooting threat on SnapChat

Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies arrested 13-year-old Rowan Thomas Callahan-Nesler
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 13-year-old accused of making threats of a school shooting on a social media app.

Deputies arrested Rowan Thomas Callahan-Nesler, 13, on charges of making an electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting.

They say on Thursday, a student at Horizon Academy told them that Callahan-Nesler posted photos of firearms in a group chat on Snapchat. The photos had the caption “which one for Friday?” Other people in the chat said they would not go to school because of the threats.

Deputies interviewed his mother and determined the handguns in the photo were CO2 BB guns; however, he was arrested because they look identical to real weapons. They say Callahan-Nesler later admitted to sending the messages and photos, stating he sent them for “fun.”

“Parents, Snapchat was not an app created for children,” said Sheriff Billy Woods. “However, they have convinced parents to let them on the app, because ‘all their friends have it’ or they want to use the filters. Whatever the reason, this app is not a place for children. This student put fear into his fellow students because of what he was posting on this app. We are grateful that more than one called in to report it.”

