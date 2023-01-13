Multi-vehicle wreck on I-75 sends box truck, car off the interstate
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved a driver trapped in a flipped vehicle after a wreck sent the vehicle and a box truck off the interstate.
ACFR and Micanopy Fire Department crews responded to the wreck around 8:30 on Friday morning near mile marker 375 in the northbound lanes.
They say a box truck and a car collided on the interstate. Both flipped and landed off the side of the roadway.
Crews removed one person trapped inside a vehicle. The man and woman driving both vehicles were taken to UF Health Shands.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by Florida Highway Patrol.
