Multi-vehicle wreck on I-75 sends box truck, car off the interstate

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews save driver trapped in flipped car following wreck on I-75
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews save driver trapped in flipped car following wreck on I-75(ACFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved a driver trapped in a flipped vehicle after a wreck sent the vehicle and a box truck off the interstate.

ACFR and Micanopy Fire Department crews responded to the wreck around 8:30 on Friday morning near mile marker 375 in the northbound lanes.

They say a box truck and a car collided on the interstate. Both flipped and landed off the side of the roadway.

Crews removed one person trapped inside a vehicle. The man and woman driving both vehicles were taken to UF Health Shands.

TRENDING: Fire Rescue crews put out a house fire in Bradford County

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Florida Highway Patrol.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

The UF Board of Trustees starts the first day of a two day meeting on Thursday.
University of Florida hosts career showcase with 250+ employers for all students, alumni
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
2022 Miss Gainesville will pass on her crown at this weekends scholarship competition
2022 Miss Gainesville will pass on her crown at this weekends scholarship competition
2022 Miss Gainesville will pass on her crown at this weekends scholarship competition
2022 Miss Gainesville will pass on her crown at this weekends scholarship competition