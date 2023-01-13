Multi-vehicle wreck on I-75 sends box truck, car off the interstate

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved a driver trapped in a flipped vehicle after a wreck sent the vehicle and a box truck off the interstate.

ACFR and Micanopy Fire Department crews responded to the wreck around 8:30 on Friday morning near mile marker 375 in the northbound lanes.

They say a box truck and a car collided on the interstate. Both flipped and landed off the side of the roadway.

Crews removed one person trapped inside a vehicle. The man and woman driving both vehicles were taken to UF Health Shands.

TRENDING: Fire Rescue crews put out a house fire in Bradford County

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Florida Highway Patrol.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.