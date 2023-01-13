New progress district in Alachua will be founding sponsor of momentum labs

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - More progress for the new progress district in the city of Alachua.

Officials with Thermo Fisher Scientific, which already has a significant presence at Progress Corporate Park, announced Thursday the company will be a founding sponsor of momentum labs.

That’s the 55,000 square foot shared lab and workspace for new biotech businesses.

Thermo Fisher is a supplier of scientific instruments and software.

