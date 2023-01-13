Plumber offers warning to residents as temperatures drop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As temperatures get toward 32 degrees this weekend, plumbers are expecting similar calls like they did during the holiday season, and an emergency call could mean big bucks.

Jonny Faupel of Premier Plumbing says to make sure exposed piping, and back flows, especially are covered.

According to Faupel, “make sure you put something on your pipes, backflows run some water. I’m not saying run the water full, just let it just barely come out the faucet, kitchen faucet, bathroom faucet, the shower, just a little something drip, just so that your pipes don’t. if the water is moving through it there is less chance that it can freeze up.”

During the freezes this holiday season, the business was averaging 20 to 30 calls directly after a hard freeze.

One of the biggest expenses can be a broken back flow prevented. They can sometimes be exposed to the elements around irrigation systems.

Any other exposed pipes and outdoor faucets or hoses should also have water flowing through them, or be covered so your pipes don’t bust on a cold morning.

