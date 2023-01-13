Plumber offers warning to residents as temperatures drop

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As temperatures get toward 32 degrees this weekend, plumbers are expecting similar calls like they did during the holiday season, and an emergency call could mean big bucks.

Jonny Faupel of Premier Plumbing says to make sure exposed piping, and back flows, especially are covered.

According to Faupel, “make sure you put something on your pipes, backflows run some water. I’m not saying run the water full, just let it just barely come out the faucet, kitchen faucet, bathroom faucet, the shower, just a little something drip, just so that your pipes don’t. if the water is moving through it there is less chance that it can freeze up.”

TRENDING: University of Florida student arrested for sexually battering woman

During the freezes this holiday season, the business was averaging 20 to 30 calls directly after a hard freeze.

One of the biggest expenses can be a broken back flow prevented. They can sometimes be exposed to the elements around irrigation systems.

Any other exposed pipes and outdoor faucets or hoses should also have water flowing through them, or be covered so your pipes don’t bust on a cold morning.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

City commissioners have safer bike lanes at the of list.
Gainesville city leaders prioritize safer bike lanes after two cyclists were killed in hit-and-run incidents
Judge refuses to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the Desantis administration.
The lawsuit filed by the Desantis administration will not be dismissed
The lawsuit filed by the Desantis administration will not be dismissed
Gainesville Police Department (gfx)
University of Florida student arrested for sexually battering woman
Olympian Frank Shorter speaks one-on-one with Gator Insider Steve Russell
EXCLUSIVE: Steve Russell interviews Olympian Frank Shorter