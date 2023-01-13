Three Olympians celebrate Florida Track Club 50th anniversary

Frank Shorter, Jeff Galloway, and Jack Bacheler will have an autograph session and meet and...
Frank Shorter, Jeff Galloway, and Jack Bacheler will have an autograph session and meet and greets Friday at First Magnitude Brewery as well as another session Saturday at Cypress Grove Brewery.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three Olympians will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Florida Track Club in Gainesville.

Frank Shorter, Jeff Galloway, and Jack Bacheler will have an autograph session and meet and greets Friday at First Magnitude Brewery as well as another session Saturday at Cypress Grove Brewery.

TRENDING: Columbia County pulls all parks and recs plans from Richardson Community Center

The trio will be at First Magnitude Brewery from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. and at Cypress Grove Brewery from 5:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Watch TV20′s afternoon and evening newcasts for Steve Russell’s interview with Shorter.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

The event will start at 11 a.m. at the Trenton United Methodist Church.
Trenton United Methodist Church holds a food distribution
Carrie Theall is settling into her new role as CEO of the organization which provides families...
Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has new CEO
The event will be held on three consecutive weekends and activities include falconry shows,...
Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville returns for three consecutive weekends
Thermo Fisher is a supplier of scientific instruments and software.
New progress district in Alachua will be founding sponsor of momentum labs