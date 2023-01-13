Three Olympians celebrate Florida Track Club 50th anniversary

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three Olympians will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Florida Track Club in Gainesville.

Frank Shorter, Jeff Galloway, and Jack Bacheler will have an autograph session and meet and greets Friday at First Magnitude Brewery as well as another session Saturday at Cypress Grove Brewery.

The trio will be at First Magnitude Brewery from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. and at Cypress Grove Brewery from 5:00 to 9:30 p.m.

