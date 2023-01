TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in Trenton on Friday.

The event will start at 11 a.m. at the Trenton United Methodist Church.

That’s located at 203 SE 2nd St in Trenton.

One box will be allowed per vehicle.

