University of Florida hosts career showcase with 250+ employers for all students, alumni

The UF Board of Trustees starts the first day of a two day meeting on Thursday.
The UF Board of Trustees starts the first day of a two day meeting on Thursday.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students have the chance to impress potential employers at the university’s career showcase next week.

The two-day event begins on Jan. 17 on the University of Florida campus. More than 250 employers are registered to attend the event and network with students and alumni of the university.

Some of the notable employers include Lockheed Martin, Lowe’s, PepsiCo, Publix Super Markets, and Walgreens.

The showcase is broken up into four smaller events based on different types of employers.

On Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is the “Non-Technical Day” hosted at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The “Artificial Intelligence and Computer & Information Science & Engineering Fair” is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Stephen C. O’Connell Center’s practice basketball court. The “Diversity Meet-Up” will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom.

On Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is the “Technical Day.” The event will be held at Stephen C. O’Connell Center. It will feature opportunities in engineering, information technology, research & development, architecture, programming, construction, biomedical, manufacturing, and other technical professions.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews save driver trapped in flipped car following wreck on I-75
Multi-vehicle wreck on I-75 sends box truck, car off the interstate
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
2022 Miss Gainesville will pass on her crown at this weekends scholarship competition
2022 Miss Gainesville will pass on her crown at this weekends scholarship competition
2022 Miss Gainesville will pass on her crown at this weekends scholarship competition
2022 Miss Gainesville will pass on her crown at this weekends scholarship competition