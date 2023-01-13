University of Florida hosts career showcase with 250+ employers for all students, alumni

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students have the chance to impress potential employers at the university’s career showcase next week.

The two-day event begins on Jan. 17 on the University of Florida campus. More than 250 employers are registered to attend the event and network with students and alumni of the university.

Some of the notable employers include Lockheed Martin, Lowe’s, PepsiCo, Publix Super Markets, and Walgreens.

The showcase is broken up into four smaller events based on different types of employers.

On Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is the “Non-Technical Day” hosted at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The “Artificial Intelligence and Computer & Information Science & Engineering Fair” is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Stephen C. O’Connell Center’s practice basketball court. The “Diversity Meet-Up” will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom.

On Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is the “Technical Day.” The event will be held at Stephen C. O’Connell Center. It will feature opportunities in engineering, information technology, research & development, architecture, programming, construction, biomedical, manufacturing, and other technical professions.

