University of Florida student arrested for sexually battering woman

A University of Florida student is behind bars after officers say he sexually assaulted a woman he brought home from a bar.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida student is behind bars after officers say he sexually assaulted a woman he brought home from a bar.

According to the arrest report, Akhil Kancherla, 19, met the victim at a bar in downtown Gainesville after first communicating online on Wednesday night. The woman went home with him and says she had consensual sex with him.

Later in the night, the victim says Kancherla got on top of her and sexually battered her. She told him to stop multiple times but he ignored her pleas.

When detectives spoke with Kancherla, he denied raping the victim, however, his story about how the night unfold changed multiple times. He did admit he may have “taken things too far.”

TRENDING: Dixie County deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping and murdering Demiah Appling, 2nd man at-large

According to a report in The Alligator, Kancherla was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He was suspended indefinitely following the charges.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

City commissioners have safer bike lanes at the of list.
Gainesville city leaders prioritize safer bike lanes after two cyclists were killed in hit-and-run incidents
Judge refuses to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the Desantis administration.
The lawsuit filed by the Desantis administration will not be dismissed
The lawsuit filed by the Desantis administration will not be dismissed
Gainesville Police Department (gfx)
University of Florida student arrested for sexually battering woman
Olympian Frank Shorter speaks one-on-one with Gator Insider Steve Russell
EXCLUSIVE: Steve Russell interviews Olympian Frank Shorter