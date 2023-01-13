University of Florida student arrested for sexually battering woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida student is behind bars after officers say he sexually assaulted a woman he brought home from a bar.

According to the arrest report, Akhil Kancherla, 19, met the victim at a bar in downtown Gainesville after first communicating online on Wednesday night. The woman went home with him and says she had consensual sex with him.

Later in the night, the victim says Kancherla got on top of her and sexually battered her. She told him to stop multiple times but he ignored her pleas.

When detectives spoke with Kancherla, he denied raping the victim, however, his story about how the night unfold changed multiple times. He did admit he may have “taken things too far.”

TRENDING: Dixie County deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping and murdering Demiah Appling, 2nd man at-large

According to a report in The Alligator, Kancherla was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He was suspended indefinitely following the charges.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.