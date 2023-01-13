University of Florida’s Levin College of Law holds Where Do We Go From Here event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Historians will discuss Rosewood’s place in American history in an event called “Where Do We Go From Here?” on Friday.

It will be an honest dialogue between distinguished historians.

These historians include Dr. Walter Johnson from Harvard University, Kidada Williams from Wayne State University, and Dr. Maxine Jones from Florida State University.

The event will be held at the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law located at 309 Village Drive in Gainesville.

The discussion will run from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m.

