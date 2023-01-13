Weekend Planner: 1/13

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Some old favorites and sports here this weekend.

The Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for the next three weekends. This is the 36th year for the event where a medieval village comes alive with a mix of entertainment, shopping and food.

You can expect over 160 artisans and craftspeople at the event. There’ll also be jousting knights, a battle on a living chess board, and nine stages of entertainment showing off a variety of skills. It’s Saturday and Sunday at the new location of 9409 Southwest Archer Road in Gainesville.

Staying in Gainesville, it’s a big weekend of Gator sports. The second ranked Gator gymnastics team returns to the Odome, this time taking on number five Auburn tonight at 7:15.

The men’s basketball team, fresh off the road victory at LSU, is back home facing Missouri Saturday at 3:30 pm. On Sunday, the women’s basketball team is in the dome taking on Kentucky. Tip is scheduled for 3 pm.

Over in Citrus County, the Florida Manatee Festival is back for its 36th year. The event celebrates the sea cow that frequents the nearby waters. There’ll be guided kayak and manatee boat tours.

At the festival you can expect three stages of entertainment, food courts, a wine and beer garden, kids zones, and more. It’s Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 9 to 4 in downtown Crystal River.

There are also events going on the next few days that celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior. Tonight in Gainesville, Bo Diddley Plaza hosts the Stephan P. Mickle Jazz Concert featuring the D.R. Band and Soul Fire.

The event starts at 6 pm. In Ocala, the Mary Sue Rich Center has the MLK Junior Youth Day. It’s Saturday from 1 to 3 pm and features lots of activities including sports, dancing, free food, college info, and a lot more.

