Dixie County Sheriff’s Office arrests man wanted for murder of Demiah Appling

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Both of the men accused of kidnapping and murdering Demiah Appling were arrested after deputies launched a search on Friday.

On Saturday, Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies announced the arrest of Waymore Gerhardt on charges of premeditated murder, kidnapping, aggravated child abuse, tampering with evidence, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Deputies announced on Friday they were searching for Gerhardt and had already arrested Keith Anderson in connection to the killing of the 14-year-old girl from Old Town.

Gerhardt is being held on no bond at the Dixie County Jail.

Demiah disappeared from her home in Old Town on Oct. 16. Law enforcement agencies and community groups worked together to search for her.

Remains found in Gilchrist County were identified as Demiah in December. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

