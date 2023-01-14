Gator gymnastics team beats Auburn as Leanne Wong & Trinity Thomas combine for three perfect 10.0′s

Wong was perfect on both beam and bars, Thomas scored a 10.0 on floor, the 22nd of her career
Wong claims all-around win in star-studded meet
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When Florida and Auburn met last season, the competition featured four perfect 10.0 scores, two from each team, as the teams tied their meet. On Friday at the O’Connell Center, Gator gymnasts Leanne Wong and Trinity Thomas made sure there wouldn’t be any doubt.

Wong scored a pair of perfect 10.0′s, on the bars and beam, as Florida overcame a first rotation deficit to beat Auburn 197.825 to 197.200 in the SEC opener for both teams. Thomas added a perfect 10.0 on floor, the 22nd of her career, to close the competition. The meet drew 9,676 fans, the third-highest attendance total since the area was renovated, and the program’s 12th sellout in last 15 home meets.

Wong’s performance was good enough to give her the all-around win in a meet that featured Thomas, the reigning NCAA all-around champion, and the reigning Olympic champion, the Tigers’ Suni Lee. Wong recorded a 39.825 to lead all gymnasts. Thomas scored a 39.725 and led Florida on vault (9.925). Lee tallied a 39.525.

Florida hits the road for the first time next Friday at Alabama.

