Gator WR Ricky Pearsall Jr. announced his return for the 2023 season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been a strange week for the Gator football program, regarding the situation with quarterback Jaden Rashada. However, there was good news on this Saturday as one of their best pass catchers will return to the Gators next season.

Ricky Pearsall, Jr. announced today on his Instagram that he would be suiting up for his senior season. The junior started off slowly, but gained attention in the offense after catching five balls for 105 yards and a touchdown at Tennessee. The good luck would continue as he would score four more touchdowns including scoring two of them vs in-state rival Florida State. He finished the year with 33 catches, 661 yards and five touchdowns.

He also showcased a little speed in the running game with eight attempts for 113 yards and a 76 yard touchdown vs Eastern Washington.

