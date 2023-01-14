Horizon Academy 8th grader arrested for threatening to shoot up the school on Snapchat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - Horizon Academy in Marion Oaks is where students usually go to learn but 13-year-old Rowan Callahan-Nesler may have had other thoughts.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said a student called them saying he sent them pictures of guns on Snapchat and captioned it “Which one for Friday.”

“To know what’s going on it’s scary and it’s crazy,” said parent Brian Damon.

Deputies said students planned to not go to school because of the threat.

They said Callahan-Nesler went on to say he would bring AK instead and told them to show the pictures to a specific teacher because he was going to be there for her.

“You have to know what’s going on because if you don’t these types of situations happen. There’s no reason you shouldn’t have an idea that somethings not right at school,” said Damon.

Deputies said the pictures were of BB guns that looked like real forearms.

“These BB guns now look like regular guns that’s scary because a kid can get arrested or shot god forbid because of how it looks,” said Damon.

Sheriff’s investigators added that Callahan-Nesler admitted to sending the messages, explaining he sent them for “Fun.” Damon along with other parents said they’re thankful no one was hurt.

“I’m glad nothing happened I’m glad the child and other kids in this school and I’m glad nothing happened to a teacher and preferably this kid will get whatever type of counseling is necessary.”

Callahan-Nesler was arrested for making a threat to conduct a mass shooting and was transported to the Marion County jail and then to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

