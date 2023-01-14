Jail inmate is charged with battery after seeing victim on TV news story

A jail inmate is charged with battery after seeing the victim on a TV news story about how they abused a child.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jail inmate is charged with felony battery after deputies say he attacked another inmate when they were watching the news on TV.

Deputies say 30-year-old Shawn Hopkins was watching with several other inmates including 22-year-old Timothy Smith, who was arrested for child abuse last week.

The story about Smith’s arrest aired, and Hopkins became angry with him.

He picked up smith and slammed him on the ground.

Other inmates then broke up the fight.

Smith was arrested after a 4-month-old baby was taken to UF Health Shands with a brain bleed, multiple bruises, and a bloody diaper.

TRENDING: Horizon Academy 8th grader arrested for threatening to shoot up the school on Snapchat

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
Demiah Appling, 14, reported missing Oct. 16
FDLE identifies human remains found in Gilchrist County as Demiah Appling

Latest News

Cities in NCFL are opening cold shelters to prepare for freezing temperatures.
NCFL city leaders are opening shelters in preparation for freezing nights
The Newberry Main Street Organization has been named Florida Main Street Program of the Month...
Newberry Street Organization is receiving statewide recognition
Keep Alachua County Beautiful won a 10 thousand-dollar grant to help with community cleanup.
Program for community cleanup efforts won a 10 thousand-dollar grant
NCFL city leaders are opening shelters in preparation for freezing nights