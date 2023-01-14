Jail inmate is charged with battery after seeing victim on TV news story

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jail inmate is charged with felony battery after deputies say he attacked another inmate when they were watching the news on TV.

Deputies say 30-year-old Shawn Hopkins was watching with several other inmates including 22-year-old Timothy Smith, who was arrested for child abuse last week.

The story about Smith’s arrest aired, and Hopkins became angry with him.

He picked up smith and slammed him on the ground.

Other inmates then broke up the fight.

Smith was arrested after a 4-month-old baby was taken to UF Health Shands with a brain bleed, multiple bruises, and a bloody diaper.

TRENDING: Horizon Academy 8th grader arrested for threatening to shoot up the school on Snapchat

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.