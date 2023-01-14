NCFL city leaders are opening shelters in preparation for freezing nights

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida city leaders are opening cold night shelters in preparation for freezing temperatures.

Gainesville city officials will keep their cold night shelters open until the night of January 15th.

Cold night services will be provided by the Saint Francis House as well as Grace Marketplace.

Lake City officials have opened a cold weather shelter at the Parkview Baptist Church on NW Lake Jeffery Road.

The shelter will be open tonight until the night of January 15th.

No word on the Ocala shelter.

