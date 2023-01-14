Newberry Street Organization is receiving statewide recognition

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in Newberry is receiving statewide recognition for their work promoting the community’s main street.

The Newberry Main Street Organization was named the Florida Main Street Program of the Month.

The program is an initiative by the Bureau of Historic Preservation part of the Florida department of state.

Florida secretary of state Cord Byrd praised Newberry community members for “Forging lasting ties between businesses and residents.”

