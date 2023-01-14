Program for community cleanup efforts won a 10 thousand-dollar grant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep Alachua County Beautiful is the winner of a 10-thousand dollar “Keep America Beautiful MLK Jr Neighborhood Building Grant.”
KACB is creating a program that elects high school students to organize and lead community cleanup efforts in Gainesville.
The proposed program is designed to give young people a connection with the environment while earning service hours.
Elected team leaders will be responsible for recruiting members to join the cleanup.
