Vanguard girls, Forest boys claim Marion County soccer titles

Knights outlast Wildcats after 80 scoreless regulation minutes and all of OT
Top records combine for tight final matches
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Vanguard girls soccer team avenged its first loss of the season by outlasting top seed Forest in Friday’s Marion County title game in Citra. After 80 scoreless minutes and two overtime periods, the Knights prevailed over the Wildcats on penalty kicks, 4-1. Vanguard improved to 13-1-1 overall, dropping Forest to 10-3-1.

In the boys title game, Forest also came in as the top seed and defeated West Port, 1-0 on a goal in the second half.

The county tournament does not mark the end of the regular season for any of Friday’s combatants. Regular season play continues for all four next week.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
Demiah Appling, 14, reported missing Oct. 16
FDLE identifies human remains found in Gilchrist County as Demiah Appling

Latest News

Gator gymnastics team prevails over Auburn as Thomas & Wong combine for three 10.0's
Gator gymnastics team prevails over Auburn as Thomas & Wong combine for three 10.0's
Marion County soccer championship games
Leanne Wong With Two Perfect 10's
Gator gymnastics team beats Auburn as Leanne Wong & Trinity Thomas combine for three perfect 10.0′s
Olympian Frank Shorter speaks one-on-one with Gator Insider Steve Russell
EXCLUSIVE: Steve Russell interviews Olympian Frank Shorter