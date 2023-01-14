Vanguard girls, Forest boys claim Marion County soccer titles

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Vanguard girls soccer team avenged its first loss of the season by outlasting top seed Forest in Friday’s Marion County title game in Citra. After 80 scoreless minutes and two overtime periods, the Knights prevailed over the Wildcats on penalty kicks, 4-1. Vanguard improved to 13-1-1 overall, dropping Forest to 10-3-1.

In the boys title game, Forest also came in as the top seed and defeated West Port, 1-0 on a goal in the second half.

The county tournament does not mark the end of the regular season for any of Friday’s combatants. Regular season play continues for all four next week.

