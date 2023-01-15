29-year-old man is being treated for injuries after a shooting

OPD are investigating a domestic dispute that turned into a shooting in Ocala.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at 11 a.m. on January 14th near the 17-hundred block of SW 1st Street in Ocala.

Officers say the shooting seems like a domestic dispute and is not related to any recent shootings.

The victim is a 29-year-old man who is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

OPD detectives are still investigating this case.

