29-year-old man is being treated for injuries after a shooting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at 11 a.m. on January 14th near the 17-hundred block of SW 1st Street in Ocala.

Officers say the shooting seems like a domestic dispute and is not related to any recent shootings.

The victim is a 29-year-old man who is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

OPD detectives are still investigating this case.

TRENDING: NCFL city leaders are opening shelters in preparation for freezing nights

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.