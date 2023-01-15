29-year-old man is being treated for injuries after a shooting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at 11 a.m. on January 14th near the 17-hundred block of SW 1st Street in Ocala.
Officers say the shooting seems like a domestic dispute and is not related to any recent shootings.
The victim is a 29-year-old man who is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
OPD detectives are still investigating this case.
