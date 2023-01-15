Crash in Suwannee County left a Live Oak man dead

FHP is investigating a crash in Live Oak that left a man dead at the scene.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after driving into a business in Suwannee County on the Saturday morning.

A 57-year-old man from Live Oak was driving through the intersection of US 129 and Duval Street around 3:30 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say that’s when he popped a curb and drove over the sidewalk.

The 2004 Ford Explorer crashed into the Hometown Jewelry and Loan business.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP is investigating the crash and what led to it.

