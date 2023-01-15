Elderly cyclist in Gainesville hospitalized after a hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Gainesville on Friday

Gainesville Police officers found the 69-year-old man in the 400 Block of SE 9th Street around 10:30 p.m.

He was riding his bike when he got hit and left on the road.

He had broken limbs and was in cardiac arrest by the time emergency responders got to him.

He was trauma alerted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An officer told us he believes the man was hit by a semi-truck.

GPD detectives are still investigating.

