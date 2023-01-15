Elderly cyclist is hospitalized after a hit-and-run

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Gainesville on January 13th.

Gainesville police officers found the 69-year-old man in the 400 block of SE 9th Street around 10:30 p.m.

He was riding his bike when he got hit and left on the road.

He had broken limbs and was in cardiac arrest by the time emergency responders got to him.

He was trauma alerted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An officer told us he believes the man was hit by a semi-truck.

GPD detectives are still investigating.

TRENDING: Dixie County Sheriff’s Office arrests man wanted for murder of Demiah Appling

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

OPD are investigating a domestic dispute that turned into a shooting in Ocala.
29-year-old man is being treated for injuries after a shooting
29-year-old man is being treated for injuries after a shooting
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather