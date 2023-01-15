Gator men’s basketball team upset #20 Missouri, 73-64

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator men’s basketball team did something for the first time under first year head coach Todd Golden. The (10-7) Gators pulled off a 73-64 win over a shellshocked (13-5) Missouri team at the O’Connell Center. It is their first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Early in the first half, Missouri jumped out to a 11-2 lead. However, Riley Kugel lit the fuse to the Gators offense as he hit back to back three’s. Florida outscored the Tigers 26-17 to tie it up at 28 at the half.

The second half, the Gators offense took off like a rocket scoring 45 points in the half. They took the lead for the first time, thanks to Will Richard’s go-ahead three pointer, 31-30. The Tigers and Gators would trade leads until the 10:50 mark when Myreon Jones drill another three to take the lead for the rest of the game.

The three point game was praised during postgame with Florida head coach Todd Golden. Golden said, “We shot over 50 from the field, 45% from three, and made six threes in the second half. Just a great effort. As we talked about, there’s been some games early on where we lost where a lot of things looked good but we just didn’t make shots. Tonight our guys stepped up and made shots. They made big time plays in big moments.”

Colin Castleton finished the game with 16 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Castleton also joined the 1,000 career points club. Castleton said regarding the milestone, “It feels good, you know I’ve been in college for a long time. I feel like a grandpa sometimes. It feels good to be able to do that, it doesn’t really matter to me personally, just being able to win the game is the biggest thing, because we wouldn’t have won I probably wouldn’t have cared at all. The biggest thing for me was winning this game tonight.”

Will Richard had a team-high 18 points while Riley Kugel came off the bench dropping 13 points of his own. They were a combined 7 for 12 from the three point line.

Florida has won three straight games and will face a tough road as their next five of seven will be on the road.

Golden said, That’s a sign of a team really coming of age. Proud of our group. Three in a row, hard to do in this league and got a big challenge coming up on Wednesday.”

