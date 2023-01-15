A man is dead after crashing into a business in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 man is dead after driving into a business in Suwannee County on the morning of January 14th.

A 57-year-old man from Live Oak was driving through the intersection of US 1-29 and Duval Street around 3:30 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say that’s when he popped a curb and drove over the sidewalk.

The 2004 Ford Explorer crashed into the “Hometown Jewelry and Loan” business.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP is investigating the crash and what led to it.

