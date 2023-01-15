Rosewood gala honored those helping to keep its legacy alive

The Rosewood gala concluded the week-long commemoration by honoring those keeping the legacy of Rosewood alive.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrations of the Rosewood Centennial concluded on January 14th at an awards gala.

The gala honored those who played a part in preserving the memory of the massacre and keeping the legacy of Rosewood alive.

The 8 surviving families of Rosewood were also recognized at the event.

Community leaders from across North Central Florida were there and TV20′s very own Ruelle Fludd hosted the event.

“I think it’s all about legacy. We need to know our history, we need to make sure that we are continuing to unify the people, and that’s the heart and the mission of the Descendants of Rosewood. I think that it gives an opportunity for people to come together and to hear history that they don’t know and to be able to learn about some of the lost stories that’s never been told,” said the Event Organizer, Melinda Brundige.

The gala concludes a week-long commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Rosewood massacre.

