A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th.
A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m.
Ocala Fire Rescue units put out the fire and say it started with a “heating and cooling system malfunction.”
OFR officials say the damage was minimal and no one got hurt.
TRENDING: 29-year-old man is being treated for injuries after a shooting
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.