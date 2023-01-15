A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire

Due to a "heating and cooling system malfunction," a Wendy's in Marion County caught fire.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th.

A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m.

Ocala Fire Rescue units put out the fire and say it started with a “heating and cooling system malfunction.”

OFR officials say the damage was minimal and no one got hurt.

