A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th.

A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m.

Ocala Fire Rescue units put out the fire and say it started with a “heating and cooling system malfunction.”

OFR officials say the damage was minimal and no one got hurt.

