2 people are arrested for possession of drugs and guns after a traffic stop

A traffic stop turned into an arrest of 2 people for possession of various drugs and a gun.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are behind bars after a car pulled over for a broken headlight and taillight was caught with much more than that.

A Gainesville Police officer pulled over 26-year-old Brennan Marshall-Darnall and 30-year-old Shelby Stenstrom on NW 6th Street last night.

The officer found 58 grams of marijuana along with crack cocaine, synthetic narcotics, and a rifle in the car with a sawed-off barrel.

They were arrested and charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to sell.

