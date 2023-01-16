American detained in Iran goes on hunger strike

Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST
(CNN) - An American wrongfully imprisoned in Iran is appealing to President Joe Biden to bring him and other detained U.S. citizens home.

In a letter to Biden, Siamak Namazi says he’s going on a seven-day hunger strike - one day for each year he was left out of a 2016 prisoner swap between the U.S. and Iran.

Namazi is one of three Americans who remained detained in the country. In the letter, he criticized Biden for not meeting with their families.

Namazi was arrested in 2015 on espionage-related charges while visiting Iran and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

He has denied the claims.

The following year, his father was detained as he flew there to try and secure his release.

The father was freed last year, after more than six years, due to failing health.

The White House has not publicly commented on the letter.

