From Bo Diddley Plaza to Citizen’s Field: Gainesville’s annual MLK Day parade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eight days of Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance events culminated with three successive events.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Florida held its Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Monday morning. The event annually takes place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Garden located in front of City Hall.

Chanae Jackson was enshrined into the group’s hall of fame and Eastside High Senior and dual-enrollment student Makayla Flanders was awarded the Edna M. Hart Keepers of the Dream Scholarship worth $10,000.

“It really is an honor it’s a weight off the shoulders, I’m proud of myself and thankful to my family for the support they gave I’m thankful to the MLK Commissioners for believing in me and I hope it encourages other people and the youth to keep going and fight for what they want,” said Flanders.

All in attendance then march more than a mile from Bo Diddley Plaza to Citizen’s Field where a national holiday celebration. Several black sorority and fraternity groups along with other local organizations took to the streets. Diyonne McGraw MLK Commission Vice President and Alachua County School Board Member said both groups must now work at reaching the youth.

“Do you understand the assignment? Because if you look at where we are now, the gun violence increased, substance abuse issues and as someone who does have a seat at the table serving our students and whose able to go in our schools daily, Dr. King would be proud because we have a board now who really understands it’s not just about checking a box we have to take action. We have to get out of the implementing stage,” said McGraw.

The commission will be awarding another scholarship in April to a student who has overcome hardships.

