Colleagues react to sudden death of former Gainesville Mayor Craig Lowe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gainesville Mayor, Craig Lowe, was found dead in his home Saturday morning.

The cause of his death is not yet known.

He was the first District 4 Commissioner on the Gainesville City Commission from 2003-10, before stepping up and becoming Mayor from 2010-13.

“A caring, thoughtful individual,” said former Gainesville Mayor, Pegeen Hanrahan. “His typical greeting was ‘how’s it going?’ he never said ‘hello’, he never said ‘hi’, he said ‘how’s it going?’ just a warm person, he was easy to be around. An introvert, he was an interesting fit when he first told me he wanted to run for public office. I was like ‘huh’ but he was a brilliant policy mind and so he didn’t come to politics because he wanted to be well known or famous or get invited to parties or anything like that. He came to politics because he wanted to impact people’s lives for the better.”

Lowe was Gainesville’s first openly gay Mayor and his election came at a highly controversial time for gay rights in the city’s history

“The reason it was important is not just because he was the first, but because the year before there was a very divisive local referendum to consider whether or not to remove sexual orientation and gender identity out of the city of Gainesville’s non-discrimination clause,” said Jeanna Mastrodicasa, who served on the City Commission with Lowe. “That actually coincided with my re-election and I’m very pleased to report that really though craig’s leadership, the referendum was defeated and we were able to retain both of those rights.”

His colleagues credited him as a master of policy who championed causes for people of all races, ethnicities and sexual orientations.

“He was on the City Commission for a little more than half the time that I served and he was excellent at really dissecting policy, making motions, sort of really studying the depth of issues, said Hanrahan. “He was a terrific friend and colleague, he was always very positive and upbeat and just easy to be around.”

“His biggest strengths were really just about trying to get the right issues on the floor,” said Mastrodicasa He brought a lot of policy expertise, he was very pragmatic, he knew how to tell if he would have the votes to bring something forward and if not how to keep working until you secured the votes. He really knew how to do a lot of the procedural activities and that’s really invaluable.”

Hanrahan said one of Lowe biggest accomplishments was expanding the city’s use of public transportation in his time serving Gainesville.

“The transit system really exploded,” said Hanrahan. “It maybe carried a million-and-a-half passengers a year at the beginning of when I first started to serve, and then by the end it was up over 10-12 million a year. Craig was a huge environmentalist, very strong supporter of land conservation and parks, neighborhood protection. So all of the things that we see happening today with respect to re-investing in our parks and protecting land and having a stronger transit system, those were all things that had Craig’s fingerprints on them.”

A graduate of the University of Georgia, Lowe never wavered in his support of the Dawgs despite leading their arch rival’s hometown.

“One of the things that he and I shared is we’re both graduates of the University of Georgia and he certainly was not a fan of sports per se, but he would always just check to see what the score was so he could say ‘Go Dogs’ to me at just the right time,” said Mastrodicasa.

Lowe was Mayor during one of the most significant controversies in Gainesville history, when the Dove World Outreach Center attracted worldwide attention by burning the Koran.

His former colleagues credited him for his leadership during that time.

“”He was called upon to speak on behalf of our community for news all over the world and did a beautiful job at that,” said Hanrahan, “really sort of stood up for the values--Gainesville wants everyone to feel included, regardless of your religious background, regardless of your racial background or other distinguishing characteristics. So that was something that I think really stood out as a shining moment for Craig.”

They also shared what they will remember most about their friend.

“Just [his] gentle nature,” said Hanrahan. “I actually earlier went back to see the last couple texts we had, and they were all him just reaching out saying ‘hey, I’m thinking of you’ when my brother passed, when my dad passed. Reached out to congratulate me on the wild spaces public places campaign that I worked on in November.”

“He was one of the biggest introverts I ever knew so it was really interesting to see him balance how much effort he had to take to go to social things, that just wasn’t his favorite,” said Mastrodicasa. “Overall, I think he just really stuck to his values. He believed in equal rights, he believed in all kinds of environmental issues, transportation issues and he really worked to find a compromise and a solution a lot but he never wavered from his values.”

Other accomplishments of Lowe’s include the development of Innovation Square and the approval of Sweetwater Wetlands Park.

Craig Lowe died at the age of 65.

TRENDING: Former Gainesville Mayor Craig Lowe died at age 65

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.