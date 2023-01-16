Fifth Judicial Circuit establishes an animal cruelty task force, includes Marion County

The Fifth Judicial Circuit established an animal cruelty task force in Marion and other counties.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fifth Judicial Circuit established an animal cruelty task force in Marion and other counties.

The goal of the task force is for law enforcement, animal services, and other protection organizations to work together to effectively investigate animal cruelty crimes.

TRENDING: Dixie County Sheriff’s Office arrests man wanted for murder of Demiah Appling

The force includes the UF College of Veterinary Medicine, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and county animal services.

The creator of the task force state attorney Bill Gladson says ”my office is committed to aggressively prosecuting animal cruelty cases, and i am grateful for the team which shares our commitment.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Fifth Judicial Circuit establishes an animal cruelty task force, includes Marion County
Gainesville Health and Fitness: New yoga poses
We are well into the new year and some are starting to give up on their new goals.
Gainesville Health and Fitness: New yoga poses
TV20s Zitlali Solache has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida