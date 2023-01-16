Fifth Judicial Circuit establishes an animal cruelty task force, includes Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fifth Judicial Circuit established an animal cruelty task force in Marion and other counties.

The goal of the task force is for law enforcement, animal services, and other protection organizations to work together to effectively investigate animal cruelty crimes.

The force includes the UF College of Veterinary Medicine, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and county animal services.

The creator of the task force state attorney Bill Gladson says ”my office is committed to aggressively prosecuting animal cruelty cases, and i am grateful for the team which shares our commitment.”

