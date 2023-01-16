Florida track club hosts 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon’

By Alexus Goings
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAWTHRONE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida track club members remember one of their own by running a marathon dedicated in her memory.

Dedicated track runners, family, and friends gathered at Hawthorne trail park for the 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon. Florida track club organizers started this race back in 2020.

However, when longtime member Mary Andrews died from cancer in 2021, they decided to rename the race in her honor.

“Mary andrews grew up in this community, she went to school here, and was on our team, our running team, and I coached mary for several years,” said organizer Enoch Nadler. “She qualified for the boston marathon. She actually ran this race instead of boston that year because it was canceled.”

This was the last marathon she ran before she died, so mary’s family and friends made it a tradition to participate in the race.

Her sister Amy Andrews de Miranda traveled all the way from Texas to cheer from the sidelines.

“It’s hard to put into words because it really is an honor and it really is very special,” said de Miranda. “She gave it her all, she was literally crawling across the finish line because she was so sick and that was before she even knew she was sick.

The marathon fell on the 50th anniversary of the Florida Track Club and organizers said the marathon will continue for years to come.

Organizers say the funds collected will go back into the club but also into the Mary Andrew’s scholarship fund for students at Countryside Christian school where Mary attended.

