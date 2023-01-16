Former Gainesville Mayor Craig Lowe died at age 65

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former mayor of Gainesville died at the age of 65.

Gainesville City officials announced the death of former commissioner and Mayor Craig Lowe.

He served the residents of Gainesville from 2003 until 2013 and made history as the city’s first openly gay mayor.

City officials say during his time in office Lowe helped unite the community against a small group of extremists who threatened to burn the Quran.

Under his leadership, the city opened the senior recreation center at Northside Park, approved Sweetwater Wetlands Park, and opened Fire Station 8.

Mayor Harvey Ward says Lowe was a caring and compassionate mayor who really loved the city and community.

