Gator men’s tennis team drop first match to #8 Texas, 5-2

Will Grant grabs the first point of the season
Gators 2 Longhorns 5
Gators 2 Longhorns 5(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:04 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It will be an intriguing season for the new look Gator men’s tennis team. No. 13 Florida (0-1) was humbled by No. 8 Texas (1-0), 5-2 at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

Florida fell behind early by not earning the doubles point. However that all changed in singles. They were down 3-0 then junior Will Grant broke the winless streak with a terrific two set victory over 30th ranked player Micah Braswell, 6-3, 7-6. Grant found himself down 2-0 to start, but he gave the fans in attendance a memorable finish. It is Grant’s second ranked victory since knocking off No. 9 Tyler Stice at Auburn in the fall.

During the postgame, head coach Bryan Shelton said, “Really proud of Will. He’s someone who has had to kind of wait awhile to have his turn out there. I couldn’t be prouder of him and happy for him to get the win today because it wasn’t easy. Micah is a tough out. One of the better college tennis players in the country and Will really had to stay locked in. Really had to trust his game in critical times and he did that. Just happy to see him come out with a victory.”

The second point happened when Jonah Braswell walked on the court to take on Longhorns’ Pierre-Yves Bailly. Braswell stayed consistent rattling off five straight games, though he found himself in a tie breaking third set. He won it 3-1 to earn another point for the Gators.

Florida will hit the road against Central Florida next Saturday in Orlando, FL.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Gator men's tennis team drop season opener to #8 Texas, 5-2
Gators fall to 1-4 in conference play
Gator women’s basketball team fall to Kentucky, 81-75
Gator women’s basketball team fall in another heartbreaking loss to Kentucky, 81-75
Gator men’s basketball team upset #20 Missouri, 73-64