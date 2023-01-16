Gator men’s tennis team drop first match to #8 Texas, 5-2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It will be an intriguing season for the new look Gator men’s tennis team. No. 13 Florida (0-1) was humbled by No. 8 Texas (1-0), 5-2 at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

Florida fell behind early by not earning the doubles point. However that all changed in singles. They were down 3-0 then junior Will Grant broke the winless streak with a terrific two set victory over 30th ranked player Micah Braswell, 6-3, 7-6. Grant found himself down 2-0 to start, but he gave the fans in attendance a memorable finish. It is Grant’s second ranked victory since knocking off No. 9 Tyler Stice at Auburn in the fall.

During the postgame, head coach Bryan Shelton said, “Really proud of Will. He’s someone who has had to kind of wait awhile to have his turn out there. I couldn’t be prouder of him and happy for him to get the win today because it wasn’t easy. Micah is a tough out. One of the better college tennis players in the country and Will really had to stay locked in. Really had to trust his game in critical times and he did that. Just happy to see him come out with a victory.”

The second point happened when Jonah Braswell walked on the court to take on Longhorns’ Pierre-Yves Bailly. Braswell stayed consistent rattling off five straight games, though he found himself in a tie breaking third set. He won it 3-1 to earn another point for the Gators.

Florida will hit the road against Central Florida next Saturday in Orlando, FL.

