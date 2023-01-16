Gator women’s basketball team fall to Kentucky, 81-75

KK Deans with a team high 21 points
Gators fall to 1-4 in conference play
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was another tough Sunday for the Gator women’s basketball team, as they drop their fourth conference game, 81-75 to Kentucky.

The Gators offense had a great start to the game as they finished the first quarter with a 8 point lead. Nina Rickards with another buzzer beater to her credit. Leilani Correa was back on the court for the first time since December 11th at Miami. She would come off the bench for 20 minutes and score six points.

It was looking good for the Gators when their lead was up to 11 at a point. They went into halftime 36-30 and Kentucky was out of sorts.

The second half, Kentucky came out dominating inside the lane and outscored Florida, 51-39. The Gators made a comeback late in the fourth, cutting the Wildcats lead to 3. However, it was too late.

During the postgame, Nina Rickards said, “You know we have to be more consistent and focused in practice...keep the same energy and pace that we start the game off with...I think just doing a better job in practice...It will help us prepare for the court in real game situations.”

Robyn Benton led the way for the Wildcats with a team high 29 points and 9 for 19 from the field. KK Deans put up 21 points for Florida.

Florida will be on the road three of their next five games.

Gator women are 12-6 and 1-4 in the SEC conference

