Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county officials, organizations, students, and church groups participated.

The two-mile march began at the Ocala Downtown Square.

It has been a tradition in the city since the 90s.

One of the speakers said the purpose is to gather people of all races and remember the late activist.

“The march is significant of Martin Luther King Jr. and his dream and his accomplishments that he did fighting for civil rights, fighting for the voting act, and the housing act. All those things that he was marching and protesting for a non-violent way” said speaker, Larry Johnson.

The march came to an end at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center where people enjoyed food trucks, speeches, and music.

