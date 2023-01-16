Lake City celebrates MLK Day with Parade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Cold temperatures Monday morning did not stop the annual Martin Luther King Jr. day parade from happening in Lake City. After being canceled the past two years due to covid, event organizers said they were determined to continue to honor the legacy of Dr. King.

The parade featured Columbia County elected officials including County Commissioners, Lake City Mayor and church leaders. The parade also highlighted Columbia High Schools Marching Band.

Following a national theme, the parade theme was “Healing America”.

“I’m a part of the civil rights movement, I was a young man when it started, I know about the Jim Crow, I know about all the bad things that happened, back in those Jim Crow days and just to see America where it is now, we’re not where we need to be, but were a long way from where we used to be...”, said Ronald Williams, Columbia County Commissioner.

The parade route went through downtown Lake City on Marion Street.

Stephen Witt, Lake City Mayor, said, “I think it’s one of those everlasting things, that the principles he taught, just apply across the board for people, if people lived by what he preached, then we’d all be better people”.

