OFR rescued a driver and their vehicle after finding them stuck on the train tracks

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A classic case of being in the right place at the right time may have saved a driver in Marion County last night.

While driving to his Ocala Fire Rescue station, a captain noticed a pair of headlights looking very out of place.

The driver of that Nissan Sedan had missed a turn at the 21-hundred block of MLK Junior Avenue and ended up stuck.

And not just anywhere, but on the train tracks!

OFR responders helped the driver out of the car and got a tow truck to clear off the railroad before any trains came along.

TRENDING: A man is dead after crashing into a business in Suwannee County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.