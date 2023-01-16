OFR rescued a driver and their vehicle after finding them stuck on the train tracks
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A classic case of being in the right place at the right time may have saved a driver in Marion County last night.
While driving to his Ocala Fire Rescue station, a captain noticed a pair of headlights looking very out of place.
The driver of that Nissan Sedan had missed a turn at the 21-hundred block of MLK Junior Avenue and ended up stuck.
And not just anywhere, but on the train tracks!
OFR responders helped the driver out of the car and got a tow truck to clear off the railroad before any trains came along.
TRENDING: A man is dead after crashing into a business in Suwannee County
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.