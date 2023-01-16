One teenager sent to the hospital after being shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County.
Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the Boys and Girls Club on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The suspect fired at several people and one teen was shot in the leg.
He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
GPD does not have information about the suspect yet.
