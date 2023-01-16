Russell Report: Has NIL ruined the NCAA and college athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There were so many good things in sports that happened over the weekend. The Gator Men’s Basketball team beating a ranked Missouri team, the Gator Gymnastics team wowing a sellout crowd at home with a win and multiple 10′s by their great athletes, and the Jacksonville Jaguars completing a stunning comeback to advance in the NFL playoffs. And yet with all that good stuff, one other confusing and controversial story seems to dominate all others is the Jaden Rashada NIL debacle.

It seems I have talked more about NIL these last few months than just about anything else and that’s too bad. But the bottom line is we are at a crossroads with this issue. Sure, we can go back and say the NCAA completely missed the boat on this, whiffing like never before, either unwilling or just too stubborn to see this coming, maybe because it was too busy counting the millions and millions of dollars it is making under the current system. But we’re past that now. Now it’s time to do something about it. The question is, what?

I’m not saying athletes shouldn’t be paid; I’ve long advocated for that. But no one saw what we have now coming, and it’s gotten worse. Collectives were born, raising money from big boosters to buy players and their loyalty. And if a player can get a better deal somewhere else, well, so be it, they’re gone. Who determines if an inducement to a player is above board? Where is transparency, how are these deals done? With the relaxed transfer rules and NIL, you have a system where players are bought and loyalty to a school is a thing of the past. No rules, no guard rails, just a free for all system that is badly broken, but its repair seems light years away. Imagine you throwing millions of dollars at a 17-year-old who can barely shave based on what that person did as a high school player? And what if that player doesn’t pan out, or leaves? Where is that investment now?

Meanwhile the fan is left wondering where they fit in. I still believe that when a game starts, people will forget, at least for a while, all this NIL mess and root for their school and enjoy the game day activities. But the pressure to win, while always there, is now ramped up because some fans complain that a school like Florida doesn’t have as much skin in the NIL game as it should and therefore won’t get top tier talent and win. The line between pro-style free agency and player movement compared to the college game is now blurred more than ever. The purity of the college game is gone. It’s business, it’s the highest bidder, it’s a new world. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

