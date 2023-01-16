TCU’s Sonny Dykes voted Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Award winner

Award is named after UF legend who had instant success at multiple stops
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes watches teams warm up before the national championship NCAA College...
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes watches teams warm up before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) has voted TCU’s Sonny Dykes the recipient of the Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Award, recognizing the coach who made the biggest impact with a new team in the 2022 season. The award is named after Spurrier, a UF icon who turned multple programs into contenders, including the Gators.

Prior to Dykes’ arrival, the Horned Frogs went 5-7 in 2021. In his first season on the job, he turned TCU into a powerhouse, advancing all the way to the CFP National TItle Game and posting a record of 13-2. With Dykes at the helm, the Horned Frogs won eight more games than last season.

Dykes is only the third head coach in the CFP era to lead his program to the playoff in first season with his team. Picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 this season, TCU ascended to the No. 3 spot in both polls and the final CFP rankings.

Freshman Player of the Year, presented by Chris Doering Mortgage, will go to Drake Maye, quarterback at North Carolina. Maye became only the second freshman to be named player of the year in the ACC’s history. His 38 passing touchdowns were the second-most ever by an ACC freshman.

Both Dykes and Maye will be honored at a ceremony at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille on Monday, Feb. 20. During the event, there will also be the presentation of the inaugural Steve Spurrier Legend Coach Award presented by Chris Doering Mortgage, going to Coach Bob Stoops for his stellar coaching career at Oklahoma from 1999-2016, where he notched a 191-48 record.

