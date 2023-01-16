A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County.
Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th.
The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was shot in the leg.
He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
GPD does not have information about the suspect yet.
